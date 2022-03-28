ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why did Hannah leave Chicago Med?

By Danilo Castro
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is back. After several years away, the character has been hired to work for Gaffney Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Goodwin (S. Empatha Merkerson). Longtime fans were shocked, newcomers may have been confused. Who’s Hannah?. Well, Hannah is a doctor with a...

onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FanSided
FanSided

241K+

Followers

451K+

Posts

111M+

Views

Follow FanSided and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans heartbroken as Sylvie Brett leaves Firehouse 51

Chicago Fire fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday when it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, would be leaving the show indefinitely. Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger break down 'rough' episode 15. Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be...
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

We Still Miss Charlie Barnett on 'Chicago Fire' — Why Did He Leave the Show Again?

We daresay the crew of Rescue Squad Company 3 on Chicago Fire has never eaten better than when Charlie Barnett, who played Peter Mills, was part of the crew. Having been raised by a firefighting dad and restaurant-owning mother, Peter had the best of both worlds: courage and cooking. And while we haven't seen Charlie as Peter since he left the show at the end of Season 3, we're still thinking of his time on Truck 81. Why did Charlie Barnett leave Chicago Fire? Le's break it down.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
Person
Solomon
Person
Jessy Schram
Person
Steven Weber
Person
Kristen Hager
Distractify

Why Is Jess LaCroix Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

Like the highly successful Law and Order franchise and One Chicago universe, CBS series FBI is another Dick Wolf procedural that's produced several of its own spinoffs. The drama series that premiered back in 2020 centers around a group of federal agents as they hunt down the most dangerous fugitives and criminals.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire showrunner reveals Jesse Spencer will return to show very soon

Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer may have only bowed out of the show a handful of episodes ago, but it feels like it's been forever since we last saw him on screens!. However, it's now been revealed that the Captain Matthew Casey actor will be making a comeback for a very special occasion later on this season. Want to know more? Keep reading…
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Med#Chicago Pd#Chicago Fire#Heroin Addiction#Gaffney Medical Center
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

NCIS: New Orleans' Scott Bakula Is Coming To NBC For His Next TV Project, So Is Quantum Leap Next?

Scott Bakula was a familiar face on network TV for the better part of a decade thanks to his starring role as Dwayne Pride on CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, but the NCIS spinoff came to an end back in 2021. Now, the actor has landed a new project at NBC that could bring him back to network TV, which raises the question: could the Quantum Leap revival at NBC be next?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire, Med and PD pulled from screens in major schedule change

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another unexpected break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot next week. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face a scheduling shake-up. It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

When is Brett coming back to Chicago Fire?

Brett (Kara Killmer) has left Chicago Fire. Well, at least for a bit. The character has been struggling since the departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) earlier this season, and decided to take some time off work to go visit him in Portland. The decision was introduced and executed very quickly,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Is The Latest NBC Series To Get Cancelled, But There's Still Good News

Though only a few TV shows have suffered cancellation news so far in 2022, that number will only get bigger as time goes by, and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is now the latest victim on the list. Currently in the midst of a hiatus during its fourth season, New Amsterdam will actually wrap up its run after the upcoming and already ordered Season 5, so fans won’t be saying goodbye to Ryan Eggold & Co. just yet.
TV SERIES
FanSided

NCIS spoilers: Knight negotiates in NCIS Season 19, Episode 16

We know Jessica Knight is a skilled negotiator. We’ll get to see her back in that action in NCIS Season 19, Episode 16. Take a look at what to expect. The first thing we learned about Knight when she was introduced was that she was skilled at negotiating. That’s a skill we haven’t seen too much in recent episodes, but it’s about to come up in NCIS Season 19, Episode 16.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of Chicago Med on tonight? (March 23)

Chicago Med has been on a consistent run since the Winter Olympics wrapped in February. We’ve gotten a new episode every week, and lots of thrilling storylines involving the ED staff. That being said, it looks like we’re headed for another break. There will be no new episode...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

New Amsterdam bosses confirm heartbreaking news about show

New Amsterdam bosses have confirmed that the hit show is coming to an end, and needless to say that fans are devastated. However, it isn’t all bad news! The show, which is currently airing its fourth season, will conclude after a fifth and final season, meaning that writers will have more than enough time to complete the story.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

241K+
Followers
451K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy