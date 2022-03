Even mild cases of Covid-19 may cause damage in the brain, mostly in areas related to smell, according to a new study. When scientists compared the loss of gray matter that naturally occurs in people who have not Covid-19 to those that had been previously infected with the virus, they found signs of accelerated brain aging, including a greater loss of gray matter. The research, which was published in the journal Nature, may be the largest study of its kind to date, reports CNN’s Nadia Kounang.

SCIENCE ・ 21 DAYS AGO