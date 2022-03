WrestleMania 38 will feature a unification match for both the WWE and Universal Championships between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. And while there's been plenty of build-up for the matchup itself with Lesnar terrorizing Reigns on SmackDown, very little has been said about what the unification actually means going forward. Will the winner hold both championships like when Randy Orton unified the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships in 2013? Will the winner simply relinquish their second title the following week? Will they have to pull double duty on Raw and SmackDown a la Becky Lynch's brief double championship reign in 2019? Or, and this one has already been rumored, will WWE simply combine the two into a new title then introduce a new championship (most likely on Raw)?

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO