A Texas man serving a 40-year sentence for shooting a classmate multiple times in a high school cafeteria in 2018 died in prison Monday. Chad Padilla, 20, died March 21 at the Telford Unit in New Boston. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, jail staff found Padilla unresponsive at about 1:50 a.m. and began CPR. He was taken to the medical facility where EMS and paramedics pronounced him deceased at about 2:25 a.m.

NEW BOSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO