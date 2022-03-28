Askale Davis Is Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7
My heart has had a Real Housewives of Potomac size piece missing since Nicki Minaj signed off on the Season 6 reunion. Sundays aren’t the same without Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant’s petty back and forth banter . I miss watching Ratata Candiace Dillard go off and Wendy Osefo flaunt her “happy” & “ness.” I will even go as far to say that I miss crusty ol’ Michael Darby a bit, for the sole reason that he brings a specific brand of chaos to Bravo. Don’t get it twisted, Ashley Darby — Micky has a longggg way to go until I can call myself a fan. He’s the permanent Public RHOP Enemy No. 1.
Thankfully, Bravo seems to feel the RHOP fandom’s collective pain. We’re getting a two-part special about the Grand Dame’s family reunion that will be something cute to hold us over. Plus, it seems like all of the regular cast members (yes, even CandeeGal ) will be returning for Season 7. However, TV Deets is reporting that one RHOP character will not be returning next year. Unfortunately for us all, it’s not Michael Darby.RELATED: Nicki Minaj Sides With Askale Davis Over Fight With Mia Thornton On Real Housewives Of Potomac
Askale Davis is joining the ranks of Real Housewives friends-of who were one season and done. Askale came onto RHOP last year as Robyn Dixon’s friend. She was pretty quiet , aside from providing some quality reactions to the ladies’ drama. It seems like she played it too safe, as she won’t be continuing her RHOP career. *Cue Askale’s shocked face * (not)
Who knows, Askale could show up at Robyn and Juan Dixon’s second wedding. That is, if the couple can ever nail down a wedding date . Askale’s TV career may have been short-lived, but at least she managed to get Nicki Minaj to know her name . Everything else aside, that’s objectively a win for her. All I know is Mia Thornton is probably not upset that Askale got the boot. The two newbies weren’t exactly the best of friends during their collective debut RHOP season.RELATED: Askale Davis Says She Called Out Candiace Dillard For Body Shaming Ashley Darby But It Wasn’t Included On Real Housewives Of Potomac
