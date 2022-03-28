ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Askale Davis Is Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7

By Alex Darus
 1 day ago
My heart has had a Real Housewives of Potomac size piece missing since Nicki Minaj signed off on the Season 6 reunion. Sundays aren’t the same without Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant’s petty back and forth banter . I miss watching Ratata Candiace Dillard go off and Wendy Osefo flaunt her “happy” & “ness.” I will even go as far to say that I miss crusty ol’ Michael Darby a bit, for the sole reason that he brings a specific brand of chaos to Bravo. Don’t get it twisted, Ashley Darby — Micky has a longggg way to go until I can call myself a fan. He’s the permanent Public RHOP Enemy No. 1.

Thankfully, Bravo seems to feel the RHOP fandom’s collective pain. We’re getting a two-part special about the Grand Dame’s family reunion that will be something cute to hold us over. Plus, it seems like all of the regular cast members (yes, even CandeeGal ) will be returning for Season 7. However, TV Deets is reporting that one RHOP character will not be returning next year. Unfortunately for us all, it’s not Michael Darby.

Askale Davis is joining the ranks of Real Housewives friends-of who were one season and done. Askale came onto RHOP last year as Robyn Dixon’s friend. She was pretty quiet , aside from providing some quality reactions to the ladies’ drama. It seems like she played it too safe, as she won’t be continuing her RHOP career. *Cue Askale’s shocked face * (not)

Who knows, Askale could show up at Robyn and Juan Dixon’s second wedding. That is, if the couple can ever nail down a wedding date . Askale’s TV career may have been short-lived, but at least she managed to get Nicki Minaj to know her name . Everything else aside, that’s objectively a win for her. All I know is Mia Thornton is probably not upset that Askale got the boot. The two newbies weren’t exactly the best of friends during their collective debut RHOP season.

TELL US – ARE YOU SAD TO HEAR THAT ASKALE IS LEAVING RHOP? DO YOU WANT HER TO COME BACK TO RHOP IN THE FUTURE?

