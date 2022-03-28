ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Ocean Career: Research Associate at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

 1 day ago

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is currently searching for a Research Associate to join the Marine Animal Remote Sensing Lab in the Applied Ocean Physics & Engineering (AOPE) Department. This is a regular, full-time, exempt position, and is eligible for full benefits. The initial appointments will be for 12 months, and begins...

Austin Daily Herald

Hormel Institute scientists publish research on COVID-19 omicron variant

The research could lead to methods for curbing the spread of omicron. The Hormel Institute’s Bin Liu, PhD, Assistant Professor and leader of the Transcription and Gene Regulation research section, published a study on the COVID-19 omicron variant in the high-impact journal Nature Communications. The study used The Hormel...
SCIENCE
CNET

Researchers May Have Discovered Origin of Floating Microplastics in Arctic Ocean

The high levels of microplastics found throughout the Arctic Ocean appear to be coming from European rivers, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. While previous research has confirmed concentrations of microplastic particles in the Arctic Ocean, their origins have been unclear. To track the aquatic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Returning to the lab after a career break

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Returning to the lab after a career break can be a daunting prospect even if you have only been away for a year. My time away lasted 12 years, which meant I was returning to a whole new era in science. I...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Nobel Laureate Helms New Immunotherapy Research Institute at MD Anderson

James P. Allison/Courtesy University of Texas at Austin. Checkpoint inhibitor pioneer James P. Allison, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine, will helm a new research and innovation hub at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center that is focused on developing new immunotherapy breakthroughs in oncology. The...
TEXAS STATE
ZDNet

A techie's guide to the perfect job application

If you're hoping to break into tech, you may be wondering how to approach the job application process. Technology job applicants' analytical minds equip them to master the process of creating a winning tech job application using keywords, template shortcuts, and to-the-point communication. Read on for our guide on creating...
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

ChristianaCare, Wistar Institute partner on cancer research

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute are advancing their partnership through three new research projects. The new research projects look to use "mini organs" to revolutionize search for biomarkers and drug targets, according to a March 16 news release from the centers. The three projects are:. 1. A population...
WILMINGTON, DE
morningbrew.com

Seatrec’s self-replenishing batteries could make ocean research cheaper

The vast majority of the ocean’s seabed floor has never been reliably mapped by humans. Several initiatives exist to change this, including the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a global partnership that aims to map the entirety of the sea floor by 2030. To achieve this feat, the initiative has signed up companies making cutting-edge tech that ranges from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-based ocean mappers. And last week, the initiative signed a new partner: Seatrec. The company will send Seabed 2030 the ocean floor data it collects via echo sounder-equipped floats that run on its battery technology—a system that generates renewable energy from differences in the ocean’s temperature.
ELECTRONICS
ScienceBlog.com

Knowledge valorisation puts research results to work for a greener, fairer society

We look at some successful approaches used to bring top quality research from the lab into business, society and our homes. © tadamichi, Shutterstock. While knowledge itself is good, it’s even better when it’s applied to help solve the big challenges facing our societies. Many components must come together to ensure research has a lasting impact on society.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Transform your career with lifetime access to job skills courses and Rosetta Stone

Acquiring new skills is one of the best ways to progress in your career or switch to a new one entirely. You might think that involves going back to school and spending a fortune on tuition, but that isn't always the case. You can learn skills from home and in your own time; you simply need reliable training materials.
JOBS
Phys.org

New software to help discover valuable compounds

As a postdoctoral research associate in the lab of BTI faculty member Frank Schroeder, Max Helf saw his labmates continually struggle when they were analyzing data. So, he decided to do something about it and developed a free, open-source app called Metaboseek, which is now essential to the lab's work.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Introducing AfroGrid, a unified framework for environmental conflict research in Africa

In this study, we present Afro-Grid: an integrated, disaggregated 0.5-degree grid-month dataset on conflict, environmental stress, and socioeconomic features in Africa covering 1989"“2020, intended to propel research on these issues forward. Afro-Grid offers several important extensions for researchers and policymakers, including: (i) standardizing (using established methods) data sources on conflict, environmental stress, and socio economic factors across spatial and temporal scales; (ii) combining these data into a single, openly-available file, maximizing the accessibility of these data for researchers and policymakers regardless of their software background; and (iii) including NDVI and dual-series harmonized night lights series that have traditionally not been accessible to researchers without advanced computational expertise. Using a series of comparative regressions at the grid-month and grid-year levels, combined with reporting descriptive statistics and visualizations, we illustrate that this temporally and geographically disaggregated dataset provides valuable extensions for research related to the climate-conflict nexus and the role of socioeconomic features in shaping conflict trends, as well as for research and data-driven policy on development and conflict.
AFRICA
Mack John

Troubleshooting tips for the CompTIA CySA+ CS0-002 Guidebook

CompTIA CySA+ is a globally recognized cybersecurity certification that validates the skills of IT professionals who want to pursue a career in this field. The CS0-002 exam is the second and final exam required to earn the CySA+ credential. This guide will help you understand everything you need to know about the CS0-002 exam and how to ace it with the help of Exams4sure's CS0-002 guidebook.
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut professor says physicists are entering a 'new era of black hole research'

If you want to take a picture of a black hole, you need a really powerful telescope. And if you want a really powerful telescope, it needs to be big. So scientists had an idea: What if astronomers across the planet cooperated, and at the same time, pointed many telescopes all over the globe to one particular spot in space, effectively creating a virtual telescope as big as planet Earth?
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

Why learning together is the future of online education

Something remarkable is happening with online learning. Let’s call it ed tech’s second wave. It’s been said that necessity is the mother of invention. And wow—there has been a lot of necessity over the past two years—and a lot of invention. For business leaders and companies, the massive social experiment that required shifting from in-person to online environments has reshaped how we think and design learning at work. We were already in an upskilling imperative, faced with ever-increasing demands on skill development and hiring challenges. The pandemic managed to accelerate those demands.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Lab 4.0: Making Digital Transformation Work for Your Laboratory

Digital transformation is occurring in many aspects of our everyday life, from the ability to control household appliances through apps, to monitoring our health through wearable devices. But it’s not just happening at home: we are in a fourth industrial revolution – Industry 4.0 – where digital technologies connect automated processes and equipment, monitor and control supply chains, and work alongside robots programmed to leverage artificial intelligence (AI).
ENGINEERING

