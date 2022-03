Officials with the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office have identified the driver killed March 20 in a fiery crash near Healdsburg as Oscar Felipe Ibarra, 18, of Cloverdale. Ibarra was fleeing a California Highway Patrol officer who was trying to pull him over for speeding along U.S. Highay 101 in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. An officer monitoring traffic in the Geyserville area spotted him going about 130 mph on the southbound side of the freeway, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO