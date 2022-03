TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County Dispatcher retired this afternoon after 25 years of service, and to make it just that much sweeter, today was her birthday too. Nancy Conner didn’t want a big hurrah or a send-off, but when she tried to leave work this afternoon as uneventfully as possible, she was surprised by colleagues, family and friends. They had prepared a conference room decorated with photos of her over the years, food spreads, treats, and joyous music.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO