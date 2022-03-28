ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Barefoot Elon Musk says 'a bunch of people will probably die'...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN
CNN

958K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

752M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Elon Musk predicts date for first crewed landing on Mars

Elon Musk believes humans will make it to Mars before the end of this decade. The SpaceX boss tweeted his prediction on Wednesday in response to a message asking when the first crewed landing might take place. Musk replied, “2029.”. 2029. — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2022. Musk...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
CNET

Elon Musk Has New Estimate for When Humans Might First Step on Mars

Humanity's chances of setting foot on Mars before the end of the decade are beginning to fade as leading Martian transport developer Elon Musk has pushed back his target date for reaching the red planet again. In 2016, the SpaceX founder unveiled his grand ambition to set up a city...
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Mars#Behemoth#Elon Musk Lrb 15#Chinese#Ev
Motley Fool

Elon Musk Wants Tesla to Be Much, Much Bigger

An emphasis on size and scale echoes sentiment from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla has two new factories about ready to ramp up production -- and more new factories could be on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

Elon Musk hints at 2029 Mars mission

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2020.Susan Walsh/AP. A crewed mission to Mars could happen in 2029, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hints.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

COVID cases in Asia surpass 100 million - Reuters tally

March 30 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. The region is reporting over 1 million new COVID-19 cases about every two days, according to a Reuters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Asian stocks rise as Ukraine peace talks appear to progress

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined. Oil prices advanced less than $1 per barrel.That followed Russia's announcement it would scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and another northern city. It came as negotiators meeting in Turkey began to lay out a possible deal to end the five-week-old war.“This was a nice add-on catalyst" to a market rally already under way, Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.7% to...
WORLD
The Independent

US issues new travel warning for Russia, saying Americans may be targeted

The US State Department has issued a new travel advisory warning all its citizens against travelling to Russia, saying Americans could be targeted with “harassment” by government security officials in the country.This could include “detention and the arbitrary enforcement of local law” said the department, adding that there was also a risk Americans’ mobility may be affected by “limited flights into and out of Russia”. “US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately,” said the department, as it informed them about the embassy’s limited ability to assist nationals in the country. It cautioned that “the US credit...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

CNN

958K+
Followers
140K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy