Wheeling, WV

Former Wheeling, West Virginia, officer gets at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing child

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 1 day ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — A former Wheeling police officer has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a...

www.wvnews.com

Laredo Morning Times

Child without supervision lands man behind bars

A man was arrested after a child was seen without adult supervision running by a sidewalk, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to an abandoned child report at about 6:41 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of East Canal Street. A child about 3 years old was seen alone running by the sidewalk of Canal. Police said the child was not under supervision. A woman stated that she was searching for the family of the lost child to no avail. After a 30-minute search, she called the police. Authority were able to contact the missing child's parents, and Alejandro Martinez, 24, was arrested on scene Martinez was charged with child abandonment with intent to return.
LAREDO, TX
KTSA

13-year-old behind the wheel in West Texas crash that killed 9

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Transportation Safety Board has reportedly revealed the 13-year-old victim in the fatality crash late Tuesday that killed 9 people. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg told the Associated Press a 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that veered across the center lane of a remote two-lane road in Andrews County and struck a passenger van head on. The van was transporting the University of the Southwest men and women’s golf teams, and head coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Fatality reported in construction accident in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person is deceased following a construction accident in downtown Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, according to Police Chief Mark Kiddy. The family of the deceased has not yet been notified, Kiddy said. No other information was available as of 3:30 p.m., besides that the construction...
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

West Virginia governor, first lady unveil statewide school therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice on Friday announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Morgantown woman dies in house fire

MORGANTOWN — A Wednesday structure fire near the border of Monongalia and Preston counties turned fatal. Masontown and Brookhaven volunteer fire departments responded to 1741 Snake Hill Road at 11:45 a.m., learning a person was entrapped. Prior to their arrival, family members and neighbors attempted to rescue the occupant from the burning home, but were unsuccessful.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Weston woman in court on drug charges

A Weston woman has pleaded no contest to two drug possession charges in Lewis County Magistrate Court. Karen J. Stanley, 35, of Light Lane, Weston, entered the pleas to the charges last week before Magistrate Brycen Williams. Stanley was charged with possession of methamphetamine on June 22 of last year...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police announce testing dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL

