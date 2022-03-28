ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moon Knight’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the New Marvel Show Online Free

By Nishka Dhawan
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Marvel fans have had a pretty exciting year so far. The trailer for Ms. Marvel dropped just recently and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a...

www.middletownpress.com

ComicBook

Moon Knight: Disney+ Featurette Unmasks Oscar Isaac's "Complicated" Marvel Hero

A new featurette unmasks the cast and characters of Marvel's Moon Knight, including the complex and "complicated" Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac). In the Marvel Studios Original series premiering March 30 on Disney+, Steven is a mild-mannered gift shop employee with a secret identity: so secret, it's unknown to even him. Plagued by blackouts and memories of another life as a "secret agent" — mercenary Marc Spector — Steven realizes he has dissociative identity disorder as he's whisked away on a globe-trotting adventure with mystery woman Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy).
ComicBook

Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Explains How Disney+ Series Isn't "Traditional Origin Story"

Moon Knight isn't a "traditional origin story" according to Oscar Isaac. In an interview with The Age, the MCU's latest star talked about how different the Disney+ series is shaping up to be. With Steven Grant's plight in Moon Knight, it would be easy to see a very standard starting point. However, Isaac says the series begins in the middle of the action rather than the beginning. All of that should raise eyebrows among the interested parties for this Disney+ show. If you couple these comments with other things we've learned about Moon Knight, a picture of something very different than what's come before starts to form. In this case, that's a good thing as the series seems to be giving Marvel fans a lot of what they've been asking for with the new slate of shows. Each one feels wildly different from the ones that came before. Longtime Moon Knight readers and people who are tuning in for the first time ought to buckle up because things are going to be different this time around.
Oscar Isaac
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
WDW News Today

New ’10 Days’ Teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’

In just ten days, Marvel Studios’ newest series, “Moon Knight,” will be available to stream on Disney+. And a new teaser was just released, counting down the days. Watch below. A longer teaser was released shortly afterwards. In the teasers, we get a glimpse of Layla El-Faouly...
The Independent

Marvel’s Moon Knight creator says his goal is for Oscar Isaac’s character to join the Avengers

Moon Knight’s head writer Jeremy Slater has said that it is his “goal” to introduce Oscar Isaac’s character to the Avengers in a future MCU instalment.Isaac makes his debut as the title character in the Marvel series Moon Knight, which premiered on Disney Plus on 30 March.It has not been officially announced whether Isaac will continue to play Moon Knight (also known as Marc Spector) beyond the six episodes of the series.However, fans have speculated that the character could be introduced into the wider MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), with another Avengers movie among several crossover projects rumoured to be...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
PopCrush

Megan Thee Stallion’s Oscars ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Performance Has Twitter Shook

Megan Thee Stallion managed to make “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” even more epic with a surprise performance of the smash hit Disney tune at the 2022 Oscars. On Sunday (March 27), Bruno himself — John Leguizamo — introduced his Encanto co-stars to the stage along with artists Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaintán, who performed the song live for the very first time.
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
