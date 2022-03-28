‘Moon Knight’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the New Marvel Show Online Free

Moon Knight isn't a "traditional origin story" according to Oscar Isaac. In an interview with The Age, the MCU's latest star talked about how different the Disney+ series is shaping up to be. With Steven Grant's plight in Moon Knight, it would be easy to see a very standard starting point. However, Isaac says the series begins in the middle of the action rather than the beginning. All of that should raise eyebrows among the interested parties for this Disney+ show. If you couple these comments with other things we've learned about Moon Knight, a picture of something very different than what's come before starts to form. In this case, that's a good thing as the series seems to be giving Marvel fans a lot of what they've been asking for with the new slate of shows. Each one feels wildly different from the ones that came before. Longtime Moon Knight readers and people who are tuning in for the first time ought to buckle up because things are going to be different this time around.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO