Frisco, TX

[Q&A] Emilio Vazquez Reyes & The Next Generation Of Storytellers.

By Frances Tingle
CentralTrack
CentralTrack
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Frisco Teen Directed SXSW’s Winning Texas High School Short ‘Honeybee.’ We Talk Influences, The Festival Experience & The Passion Of Gen Z. South By Southwest’s film festival has a knack for getting people excited about making movies, especially after a two-year break from in-person...

theplaylist.net

‘The Cow’ Review: Winona Ryder Shines In Eli Horowitz’s Romance Horror [SXSW]

There are certain actors who seem to have grown up before the public’s eye. Whose very existence serve to remind us of our own mortality. It’s fitting then that a movie about the relentlessness of time and the horror of aging would star Winona Ryder, who we’ve seen from her breakout teen years age through every phase Hollywood allows women. Co-written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”), the romantic horror, “The Cow,” stars Ryder as Kath, an older woman thrown for a loop when her younger boyfriend suddenly leaves her seemingly for a younger woman.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lost In Translation,' 'Her,' and the Conversation in Between

If we take a look at the plots of Lost in Translation and Her, two of the most celebrated movies in recent past, they may well seem to be telling the same story, just years apart. Even though there are ten years between their coming out — the first in 2003, the latter in 2013, it's difficult to find two movies that complete themselves like Sofia Coppola's and Spike Jonze's while still being able to individually cast honest looks on the same subject: loneliness.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Virgin River star Martin Henderson shares exciting news about project away from Netflix series

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared some exciting news about his latest project away from the Netflix series. Taking to Instagram this week, the 47-year-old New Zealand-born actor delighted his followers as he revealed that they will be able to catch his upcoming new horror film X in cinemas from Friday 18 March. Sharing a snap of himself dressed to impress in a black suit on the red carpet of the movie's US premiere, he wrote: "Had a blast at the LA premiere of 'X' last night with friends and colleagues.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Halo TV series showrunner on why seeing Master Chief’s face is important to the story

Halo showrunner Steven Kane has explained the reasons behind seeing Master Chief’s face in the upcoming Paramount Plus series during a new interview with SFX Magazine. "We’re going to tell a story about the man inside the helmet," Kane says. "If you read a book about the Master Chief, and there are many, they talk about him so you’re getting inside his head in a way that you wouldn’t get from playing the game. If you can give people that privileged point of view, why can’t you let them see his face?"
TV SERIES
White Noise: All The Dallas Music Acts That Will Be At SXSW.

Dallas-Based Acts To Play SXSW, Vanilla Ice To Headline “Nineties Night” In April And Did You Know This Big Time Rush Member Is From DFW?. Austin’s premier arts summit, South By Southwest, is making a comeback in 2022 after having to be fully virtual the past two years. With over hundreds of music acts from all over invited every year, there’s bound to be Dallasites in the lineup. ’22 proved to be a big year for our fair city, as we have a whopping 26 Dallas-born acts featured at the festival. Let’s speed through all the North Texas musicians you can catch at SXSW, running March 11-20. We’ll update the list as needed.
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ Bows at Series Mania

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for the 20th anniversary of “The Wire,” celebrated during the opening of French TV festival Series Mania currently unspooling in Lille, David Simon returns to Baltimore with HBO’s miniseries “We Own This City.” Co-created with George Pelecanos and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, it focuses on true events described in Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book, chronicling the inner workings of the Gun Trace Task Force: the Baltimore Police Department unit charged with racketeering, robbery, extortion and overtime fraud in 2017. Jon Bernthal and Baltimore native Josh Charles star – as disgraced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dallas, TX
Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

