Waders are one of the most intimidating purchases an angler can make. They’re a critical safety element when fishing in lower temperatures and can make or break a day on the water. Even at the low end, they’re an expensive accessory in a sport defined by expensive accessories. In addition to price and safety, there are many other factors to consider when it comes to choosing a pair of the best fly fishing waders like durability, comfort, insulation, and purpose. Even when you finally do land on a pair of waders, the flaws might not be immediately obvious until you actually start fishing in them.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO