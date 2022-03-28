DispatchHealth | 3/28/22

You keep hearing more and more about pet insurance and you are starting to wonder to yourself if pet insurance is really necessary. I mean, is it really worth it? You wouldn’t be alone in asking this question as a lot of people are looking into pet insurance and getting coverage for their pets in the case of a sudden illness or accident. With the cost of vet bills and medical care for pets, pet insurance may be a great option to keep treatments affordable for your pet. No one really knows when an accident could happen to your pet. Learning what pet insurance can do for your pet and for you can help you understand just how necessary it may be for you.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO