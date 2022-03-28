ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

DispatchHealth | 3/28/22

KTNV
 1 day ago

Dr. RJ Pua with DispatchHealth explains how you...

www.ktnv.com

KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
Augusta Free Press

Advice from a vet: Is pet insurance necessary?

You keep hearing more and more about pet insurance and you are starting to wonder to yourself if pet insurance is really necessary. I mean, is it really worth it? You wouldn’t be alone in asking this question as a lot of people are looking into pet insurance and getting coverage for their pets in the case of a sudden illness or accident. With the cost of vet bills and medical care for pets, pet insurance may be a great option to keep treatments affordable for your pet. No one really knows when an accident could happen to your pet. Learning what pet insurance can do for your pet and for you can help you understand just how necessary it may be for you.
PETS
Santa Clarita Radio

If You’re In Need Of Pet Supplies And Services For Your Furry Friend, You’re In Luck

Pet Supplies Plus in Valencia is your one-stop shop for all the essentials. Spring is just about here, but with the warm weather the fleas and ticks will follow. Pet Supplies Plus carries the perfect products to keep your pets safe from this upcoming flea season: from oral treatments, flea and tick sprays, to special brushes and combs to make pest removal easy breezy.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Pets Once Spring Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed the steps to keep your pets healthy as the season changes. With spring starting, it’s not just the temperatures getting warmer outside.  The season change also means that ticks, fleas, rabies, and leptospirosis could potentially affect your pets. Erickson said to make sure to ask your vet to see if your dog should get a leptospirosis vaccine and keep the flea and tick medicine handy. “One flea can bite a dog 400 times a day,” Erickson said. “The bites are painful, they’re irritating, so check with your vet on the right flea preparation.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
PETS
NOLA.com

Pet of the Week

Zena is a strong, independent and beautiful pup at Northshore Humane Society who is looking for a second chance. This almost 3-year-old girl loves to run and play, catch toys and snuggle. She is extremely intelligent, follows lots of commands and completes the agility course at NHS with flair, then sits calmly atop the cube awaiting her treat. Zena will make a wonderful and loving companion. To meet Zena or others at Northshore Humane, email rescue@nshumane.org.
PETS
KTNV

DaVita | 3/29/22

It's National Kidney Month! DaVita Kidney Care registered dietitian, Megan Ndiwakalunga, joins us to talk about maintaining kidney health and share a few tasty kidney-friendly recipes. This segment is paid for by DaVita Kidney Care.
RECIPES
KTNV

Wag! | 3/23/22

International dog trainer Tom Davis is here to explain how you can address your pup's anxiety and stress when you head back into the office. A new survey reveals how many adults will miss their pet more than their spouse. This segment is paid for by Wag!
PETS
KTNV

OxiClean | 3/24/22

'CLOSET REFRESH: Upcycle With OxiClean 2022' is a new campaign for the cleaning brand. The company teamed up with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who's here to share her top 5 tips for breathing new life into your fashion closet. This segment is paid for by OxiClean.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTNV

Pawtastic Friends | Best Mattress | 3/24/22

In this week's PICK OF THE LITTER, you'll meet Renata! This sweet pup is available for adoption through Pawtastic Friends. Our PICK OF THE LITTER is paid for by Best Mattress.
PETS
KTNV

Belle Medical | 3/23/22

Belle Medical CEO Wendy Townsend walks us through their facility in Henderson. She gives us an inside-look at what it's like to be a patient going through one of their many treatments. This segment is paid for by Belle Medical.
HENDERSON, NV
DogTime

National Puppy Day: 5 Ways To Help Puppies In Need

National Puppy Day is March 23rd! Even if you can't adopt a puppy, there are plenty of ways to help puppies in need in honor of this holiday. The post National Puppy Day: 5 Ways To Help Puppies In Need appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
KTNV

Shade Tree | 3/22/22

Kassi Beach House is serving up Women’s History Month Cocktails at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Bar manager Shani Bever is joining us to share the 'Notorious RBG'. This cocktail combines Empress Gin, blackberry, sage and lime for $19, available now through March 31. 10% of each cocktail sold to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

