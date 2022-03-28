ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Best Oscars Moments Not Seen On TV

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Oscars was a memorable night, to say the least. From Chris Rock...

www.elitedaily.com

Dallas Observer

No One Watches the Oscars Any More, Because Where the Hell Do You Watch the Oscars?

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards are a pale imitation of the show they once were. The days of an exciting host like Bob Hope or Billy Crystal delighting moviegoers of every generation are now faded memories. Heck, we’d be lucky enough to even have a host. Recent ceremonies have gone completely hostless. In 2018, the Oscars briefly hired Kevin Hart for the 2019 hosting gig, but he dropped out after homophobic comments he made earlier within his career resurfaced and inspired a wave of controversy.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Elite Daily

Chris Rock And Will Smith’s Oscars Fight, Explained

What the heck just happened? That’s what fans asked themselves after, in the middle of Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars presenter introduction, Will Smith flew out of his seat and seemed to slap the comedian. A few seconds of silence followed as ABC tried to bleep out cursing. Let’s figure out what went down in Chris Rock and Will Smith’s apparent Oscars fight. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both parties for comment on the incident, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oscars’ Three Female Hosts Are ‘Cheaper Than Hiring One Man’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes kicked off the 2022 Oscars — the first time three women have ever had that job — with hilarious jabs at Hollywood pomposity and the culture wars. After a questionable and overblown introduction by DJ Khaled, Schumer set the scene by quipping, “This time, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” She also joked about being the only white woman in the co-hosting group: “I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

Here’s who is presenting at the Oscars so far

The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars. With less than one week until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take the stage. This week, presenters added to the line-up included Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

With One Slap, a Carefully Constructed Oscars Fell Spectacularly to Pieces: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. It says everything that not even Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face could keep the Oscars ceremony from stubbornly chugging along its predetermined track, until Smith’s speech for winning best actor forced it to stop. In that jaw-dropping moment, what had been a self-consciously smooth night — the Academy Awards, as seen through some poreless filter — immediately and irrevocably shattered. No matter how desperately ABC and the Academy wanted the ceremony to be a well-oiled machine, . For weeks, the network and Academy’s governing body had been weathering fierce criticism about...
MOVIES
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

WXIA 11 Alive

These movies shot in Georgia are up for 2022 Oscars

ATLANTA — Hollywood's biggest night is just right around the corner, and this year multiple movies shot here in Georgia are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars. Below is a breakdown of what they're nominated for and their chances of winning. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. After much hand...
GEORGIA STATE

