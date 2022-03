The Senate Education Committee chairman said Monday he believes county commissioners should sock away money to prepare for the effects of a new K-12 funding formula on local taxes. Senators are trying to figure out the effect of a $9.5 billion funding formula shift on local governments, which are to be held harmless for three […] The post Senators challenge K-12 funding formula impact on local taxes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO