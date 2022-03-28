South Lake Tahoe fire chief Clive Savacool resigns
By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
1 day ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — South Lake Tahoe fire chief Clive Savacool is resigning, according to a news release from the city Monday morning. Savacool's resignation is effective May 6 but he will be out...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man was arrested for a crash that seriously injured another driver in South Lake Tahoe late Saturday night. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a traffic collision on Lake Tahoe Blvd near Sierra Blvd on March 19 around 11:20 p.m. Arriving officers found the driver of a white SUV who had serious injuries.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — Starting Monday, passenger cars and trucks will be detoured onto Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in order to reduce traffic on Echo Summit. By diverting traffic off US-50 at Echo Summit, crews will be able to expedite rock scaling...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — According to a March 2022 Community Report For The Tahoe Region, two-thirds of respondents say that things in Tahoe are on the wrong track. The Tahoe Prosperity Center is a non-profit organization that works locally with businesses, community members, and other non-profits to "better the environment, community, and economy for everyone living and working in Tahoe," according to their website.
Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
As the weather warms up, bears are finally emerging from hibernation, cubs and all. Unfortunately, not all news regarding bears lately has been good. Recently, a California man received sentencing for stealing two bear cubs from their den. According to USA Today, Cody Dylon Setzer found a den site in...
This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
A Bay Area fisherman died Saturday after a rogue wave swept him off the rocks in the Jade Cove area of Big Sur, according to a Monterey County deputy sheriff. Deputy Jesse Villasenor said the man who died apparently was part of a group of three who, despite the dank, rainy weather, had been fishing in the area south of Sand Dollar Beach for several hours.
Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
SOUTH BELOIT—City officials still are struggling with the issue of whether it should advertise for a new South Beloit Fire Chief five months after the previous fire chief resigned suddenly. Public Safety Commissioner Brian Hedrington said he wants a discussion about advertising the fire chief position to be on...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two firefighters were airlifted by HALO-Flight Tuesday after they were injured while battling a grass fire in Sinton, Texas. 3News was informed that one was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, and the other to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for major injuries.
For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
Taken early in the Spring just before 8AM. The sun had begun covering the bay and was slowly approaching the top of my head as it lifted from the East. FUJIFILM X-T3 140mm · f/11.0 · 1/100s · ISO 640. (Vivid Picture Profile)
It’s a Hollywood ending in Lake Tahoe. Two friends who met years ago while bartending at the historic Cottonwood restaurant in Truckee have now purchased the establishment. Chris St. Martin and Ryan Dierks started the West River Hospitality Group in 2014, an idea they had while they both worked at Cottonwood.
