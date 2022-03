WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted unanimously to hold two men who served as advisers to then-President Donald Trump in contempt of Congress. Trade adviser Peter Navarro and communications aide Dan Scavino have refused to comply with subpoenas. The resolution now goes to the House, where the Democratic majority is likely to pass it. The Justice Department would have the final say on prosecution. The committee also plans to reach out to Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her reported text messages with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the attack, according to two people familiar with the issue.

