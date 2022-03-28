ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One drowned, another hospitalized swimming at Yosemite Lake in Merced

By Stephen Hawkins
 1 day ago
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man in Merced is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from a lake over the weekend. The Merced County Sheriff's...

YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Hospital#Accident
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC10

Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people are dead following a crash near Oakdale on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen. The crash happened when the Honda driver...
OAKDALE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Merced homicide “on the run,” police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to find a suspect in the death of a still-unidentified child found dead in a Merced residence Friday. According to Merced police, detectives met with Samantha Johnson, 30 of Hayward and mother of missing child Sophia Mason, after her arrest on a warrant related to “a child abuse incident that […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire rips through transitional housing unit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews. The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Mother-In-Law

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.
MANTECA, CA
Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

