Retail

Use RevOps to develop a customer-led approach to B2B sales

By Erol Toker
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s clear is that there’s no more room for traditional B2B sales. In a recent survey, 43% of B2B buyers said they would prefer a buying experience that had no reps involved at all. Yet, sales reps are stubbornly advised to “present your product better,” “ask open ended questions,” and “sweeten...

techcrunch.com

Ciara Byrne

How to Build a B2B Sales Funnel

Building a sales funnel enables businesses to establish the different stages their customers will go through, from the first initial contact up to the purchase of a product or service. A practice like this certainly requires some knowledge in sales and marketing and is one of the best ways to boost your online marketing.
pymnts

Today in B2B: Trucking Industry Moving Into the Digital Age; Credit Unions Aren’t Yet One-Stop Shops for Business Customers

Today in B2B payments, almost half of credit union members get business lines of credit elsewhere, and it’s time for restaurants to update their back-of-the-house technology. Plus, IndiaMART invests $11.4M in accounting software monitoring app Livekeeping, and trucking companies are moving toward more digital, driver-friendly payment methods. IndiaMART, India’s...
INDUSTRY
Market Analysis

Walnut Launches Collaborative Abilities To Further Re-invent B2B Sales

B2B sales have been innovated in the last several years. The dinosaur feeling of cold LinkedIn outreach, combined with robotic-like templated product presentations, has led several emerging startups to rise up to the challenge. One of them is Walnut. The New York startup, founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland, has created a personalized sales demo platform that allows companies to easily create staggering sales experiences tailored for each individual prospect. The platform is built on a no-code infrastructure and has been flourishing since its launch, growing a staggering 700% in four months near the end of 2021.
Fast Company

5 mistakes organizations make with employee feedback

With all these organizations appearing in the news for internal mismanagement of employee issues, you may be wondering, is my organization next?. Does your organization have a robust, efficient way of collecting, tracking, and resolving issues that employees raise, from workplace safety concerns to harassment and discrimination? Or are you assuming it’s getting taken care of without really knowing if it is? Or, worse, maybe you just assume it doesn’t happen in your culture?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Ops#Enterprise Software#Tech
Forbes

Four Practices To Boost Your Entrepreneurial Genius

Founder at Elivate and Part-Time Million Dollar Business. In today’s world, the word “genius” gets thrown around a lot in passing conversation, and it’s no wonder—with tech moguls changing the automotive and energy industries, continued and rapid advances in cellular and communication technology, and continued social focus on the single-person business model, it’s no surprise that people everywhere are trying to “tap in” to their entrepreneurial genius.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
TechCrunch

What Yuga Labs wants to build after raising $450M

I ran through the deck last night and again this morning to get a better grip on the company’s financials, expectations, and business promise. But we can’t really get into those matters until we talk about what the company has in mind — recall that Yuga raised $450 million at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that it announced earlier this week.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Use innovation to reshape the B2B payment experience in APAC

Though facing barriers, the B2B payment industry in APAC is not lacking innovations. Our recent research on the topic found that B2B payment innovations and trends in the region come from three dimensions. Technology and infrastructure upgrades modernize B2B payment processing. Technologies such as cloud and APIs and new payment...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Are we seeing evidence of a startup slowdown?

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. On the other, the event comes just days after well-known Y Combinator graduate Instacart decided it needed to trim its valuation to remain competitive for talent. PitchBook dropped a report this morning...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

As Instacart looks to cut its valuation, will it kick off a trend?

Earlier this week, the well-known grocery delivery unicorn announced a software suite as part of a self-described third act. Today, Bloomberg reported that Instacart reduced its valuation from around $39 billion to $24 billion, representing a roughly 38.5% reduction in the company’s worth. Commentary indicates that the company’s new...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

LambdaTest raises $45 million to build ‘AWS for testers’

“Can we build a platform that helps these developers and their firms save a ton of time — bringing down what would otherwise take four to five hours to 10 minutes?” says Asad Khan. Khan has spent a decade attempting to solve this problem. And at his most...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

The 25 crypto startups that Y Combinator is backing in its W22 batch

Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Why B2B Companies Need to Use Social Media

If one more CEO of a B2B (business to business) company tells me social media is only for B2C (business to consumer) companies, I might just lose it. I have no idea how that urban legend started but it could not be farther from the truth. If leveraged properly, social media can be relevant for B2B companies and even enterprise companies.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

This startup’s novel tech promises to boost battery capacity for EVs

It wasn’t — and still isn’t — an industry lacking in investment, research or companies claiming to have struck battery breakthrough gold. But the pair contend they have zagged where everyone else has zigged. Tan and Basu, who co-founded California-based startup Coreshell in 2017, said they...
ENGINEERING
Hr Morning

Do employees think they have a sustainable work culture?

Experts are saying that building a sustainable work culture is one way to battle the Great Resignation. But new research shows to do so you must pay attention to two groups: women and junior-level employees. The Clockwise report, “The Real ROI of a Sustainable Work Culture,” analyzed 1,000 U.S. workers....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechCrunch

Boom & Bucket scoops up investment to put second-hand machinery sales back on track

The problem the founders are solving is the traditional way of selling heavy equipment — there’s Craigslist, or local auctions. Both have downsides, and neither have the level of trust that consumers have started to appreciate from the Carvanas and Shifts of the world. Moreover, unlike, say, an eBay auction, there seems to be a tacit understanding that when you buy something, you buy it as-seen, as-is and where-is. Horror stories abound on purchases that didn’t turn out quite the way the buyer intended.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY

