Los Angeles, CA

35 luxury cars seized in L.A. area fraud investigation

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say investigators seized about 35 stolen luxury cars worth $2.3 million following a two-month theft investigation involving fraudulent...

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 7

KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Thieves take at least $3M in goods from Beverly Hills store

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars worth of merchandise. Witnesses recorded video of Tuesday’s assault on the store, which is the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates car shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet.  According to Raj Vaswani, the commander of the department’s investigations bureau, the victim was driving on Evans Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone from another vehicle shot at them with a rifle. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

3 killed when speeding car goes airborne in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three men in their 20s died when their speeding car went airborne, crashed and caught fire in Southern California. Police say one man was ejected from the 2021 Mercedes-Benz in the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. Monday at an intersection in Anaheim. A...
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Murder Of Man Found With Feet Tied, Hands Handcuffed Behind His Back At Woodland Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the murder of a man who was found with his hands and feet bound at a Woodland Hills hotel. The LAPD says 70-year-old Anthony Ostroff and 52-year-old Calene Brudek were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The two are suspected in the murder of 42-year-old Jeffrey Howe, who was found dead at a hotel in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10, LAPD Detective Steve Castro said. Howe was found by the hotel’s security guard and manager, lying on the floor of a hotel room with his feet tied together and his hands handcuffed behind his back, according to the LAPD. He also had strangulation marks on his neck, police said. Howe had been living at the hotel since July of 2021, and previously lived in La Quinta in Riverside County. Ostroff and Brudek are each being held on $2 million bail, Castro said. Anyone with more information about the murder can call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-1925.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police shut down illegal casino in Pomona

An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off. Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release. Inside the location, police […]
POMONA, CA
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley gang leader sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for dealing meth

A self-proclaimed gang leader from Palm Springs was sentenced today to nearly 22 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine on five occasions, following a series of previous convictions, prosecutors said today.   Efrain Chavez, 37, pleaded guilty in November to five counts of distributing methamphetamine, admitting that he sold a total of roughly 6.3 pounds The post Coachella Valley gang leader sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for dealing meth appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA

