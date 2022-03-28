ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature will hold veto override session over congressional maps

By Shannon Heckt
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislature will hold a veto override session in an attempt to undo Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional map passed in the special redistricting session.

All democrats, minus Rep. Francis Thompson, returned ballots to not hold the session in both the house and senate. It was not enough to stop the session.

Black Voters Matter announces campaign calling for Gov. Edwards to veto new Louisiana legislative maps

The house will need 70 of 105 votes to override the veto and the senate will need 26 of 39 votes.

It is not clear if the votes are there as two republicans, Rep. Blake Miguez and Rep. Baryl Amedee, voted against the original maps on the house floor.

The special session is set to take place at noon on Wednesday. There is also dispute of if the current regular session will have to be suspended to hold the override session and how that will impact it.

