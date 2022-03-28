ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon man found guilty of sex assault on girl

By Tony Reid
Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — It took a Coles County Circuit Court jury just 22 minutes to find Mattoon man Noah D. E. Hunt guilty of the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl aged under 13. Hunt, 20, now faces...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Girl While She Was In Online Special Needs Class

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of molesting a vulnerable child while she was in a Zoom special education class, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim while he was behind her. He also grabbed the girl by her hips and thrust into her body. This happened on August 25, 2020. Teachers and class aides who were also logged onto the Zoom meeting witnessed Vang performing the acts and reported it to authorities. Vang faces up to eight years in prison and is set to be sentenced on April 22.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WCIA

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was recently found guilty of first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. On June 6, 2020, Decatur Police were dispatched to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived at the […]
DECATUR, IL
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattoon, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mattoon, IL
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Mattoon Police Department
rolling out

Jussie Smollett is being let out of prison

The former ‘Empire’ star will be freed on bond while he appeals his guilt after being convicted of lying about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack last week in Chicago. This comes after the 39-year-old actor was sentenced to 150 days in prison and $140,000...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

No Bail for Man Charged in 50-Year-Old Cold Case Killing

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has a long criminal record and a general disdain for the justice system, the prosecutor said Wednesday in arguing that the suspect be detained without bail. Other than saying “not guilty,” Arthur Louis Massei, 76, did not speak at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Who Shot Classmate Six Times in Italy High School Cafeteria Dies in Prison

A Texas man serving a 40-year sentence for shooting a classmate multiple times in a high school cafeteria in 2018 died in prison Monday. Chad Padilla, 20, died March 21 at the Telford Unit in New Boston. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, jail staff found Padilla unresponsive at about 1:50 a.m. and began CPR. He was taken to the medical facility where EMS and paramedics pronounced him deceased at about 2:25 a.m.
NEW BOSTON, TX
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Man with 1,000 pounds of marijuana in RV found guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Texas man was found guilty of having and trying to distribute marijuana. Muhammad Usama, 25, was arrested in 2018 in South Jacksonville. Illinois State Police troopers found nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth $5 million inside an RV at Love's Travel Stop in South Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RNB Philly

Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops

Where are Black people safe from the police? Certainly not out in public where cops racially profile us and get trigger-happy if they feel even the slightest bit threatened. Atatiana Jefferson, Stephon Clark, Kathryn Johnston, and Breonna Tayor remind us that we’re not necessarily safe in our homes, relatives’ homes, or in our beds either. So where can we exist where we don’t have to worry about police harassment, police aggression, and police violence?
TRENTON, NJ
Herald & Review

Accused Decatur batterer says case 'a lie'; prosecutors say otherwise

DECATUR — Troy D. Slaw, accused of terrorizing his Decatur girlfriend while keeping her prisoner and beating her bloody in a three-day ordeal, insists he is innocent and the victim lied about him being her assailant. Prosecutors and Decatur police, however, aren’t buying his story. They point out they...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy