Mattoon man found guilty of sex assault on girl

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of molesting a vulnerable child while she was in a Zoom special education class, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim while he was behind her. He also grabbed the girl by her hips and thrust into her body. This happened on August 25, 2020. Teachers and class aides who were also logged onto the Zoom meeting witnessed Vang performing the acts and reported it to authorities. Vang faces up to eight years in prison and is set to be sentenced on April 22.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO