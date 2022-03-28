Cavs Dean Wade out for season after knee surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is out for the season after he successfully underwent surgery Monday, the team announced.

Wade, who missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14, underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.

Wade has averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and one assist this season. He’s played an average of 19 minutes per game.

The team will provide an update as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo remains out with a right ankle sprain and center Jarrett Allen with a finger fracture also remains out.

