ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs Dean Wade out for season after knee surgery

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnfQV_0es8kdf700

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is out for the season after he successfully underwent surgery Monday, the team announced.

Wade, who missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14, underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.

Wade has averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and one assist this season. He’s played an average of 19 minutes per game.

The team will provide an update as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo remains out with a right ankle sprain and center Jarrett Allen with a finger fracture also remains out.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
FOX Sports

Memphis Grizzlies continue success without Ja Morant

Ja Morant’s MVP campaign is currently being banged up … by his own teammates. The All-Star point guard is averaging 27.6 points per game on nearly 50% shooting this season, dishing out 6.7 assists per contest and has led Memphis to the second-best mark in the Western Conference.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs to make major announcement on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an incredibly successful 2021-22 NBA season thus far, and it looks like they are going to be reaping the rewards of that success in the form of a new partnership. The team will be making a “major partnership announcement impacting the team” on Tuesday. Koby...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable for Grizzlies Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the. Jackson is dealing with right thigh soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday night's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Dean Wade
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WausauPilot

Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Knee Surgery#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
ESPN

Cavaliers take on the Magic on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (20-55, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to break its three-game skid when the Cavaliers take on Orlando. The Cavaliers have gone 24-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) will not return Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled center Evan Mobley (ankle) out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the first half of Monday's game was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after halftime. Kevin Love started in his spot during the second half.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

DALLAS — (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for a Los Angeles debacle in Dallas that further endangered the postseason hopes of the Lakers. Now the club waits to see when the All-Star pair will be together on the floor again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the second consecutive year for the 2020 champs.
NBA
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (knee) available, starting for Warriors on Monday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton was listed questionable to play as he deals with right knee soreness. Not only has he been cleared to play through the ailment, with Klay Thompson sidelined due to right Achilles tendon injury management, Payton will also start on the wing.
NBA
WANE 15

Loyer snags trifecta at HS Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Fletcher Loyer is coming back the Summit City with three trophies as the Homestead High School senior won a trifecta of events as the 2022 High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in New Orleans on Tuesday. The event will air on tape at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS/WANE 15. Loyer, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star to be reevaluated in two weeks due to tweaked knee

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to get by for the majority of the remainder of the regular season without their best player. On Thursday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announced that Ja Morant would be reevaluated in two weeks due to a tweaked knee. Morant suffered the injury in Memphis' recent meeting with the Atlanta Hawks, and he has missed the team's last two games as a result.
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney starting for Draymond Green (back) Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney as a starter for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Looney will get the start Monday while the team manages Draymond Green's back injury. He'll face off against the Grizzlies this evening. Our models project Looney, who has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel,...
NBA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy