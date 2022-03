The Memphis Grizzlies have crossed 50 wins for the season and look set to finish as the 2nd seed in the Western Conference behind only the Phoenix Suns. The team is currently firing on all cylinders and one particular aspect of their game is almost hard to believe. If the record is anything to go by, the Grizzlies win more without Ja Morant, something that has led to praise for the entire team.

