ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers’ forward to miss the rest of the season

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CmuR_0es8juSR00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee.

As a result of the surgery, Wade will miss the rest of the season. According to a release from the team, Wade’s status will be updated as appropriate.

Campbell standout named All-Ohio First Team

Now in his third season in the NBA, Wade appeared in 51 games with 28 starts for the Cavaliers.

He is averaging 19.2 minutes, 5.3 points, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic tonight, looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Chicago Bulls 98-94, fall to 7th in Eastern Conference

CLEVELAND — When things got tight down the stretch, the Bulls' experience — and their All-Star power — showed up. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and Chicago stayed alone in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 98-94 win Saturday night over Cleveland, which didn't wake up until the second half.
NBA
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
FOX Sports

Does anyone want Baker Mayfield?

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it weekend in sports, the kind when keeping abreast of everything going on meant an unhealthy amount of time spent staring at a television, or a phone, or both. Saint Peter’s captured everyone’s hearts only for North Carolina to break them all, with the silver lining...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Wade
The Spun

Ex-Browns Star Shares Baker Mayfield Details: NFL World Reacts

Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield might’ve found himself on the outside looking in, in Cleveland by overplaying his hand. Speaking on. his “The Thom & Hawk Football Show,” the 10-time Pro Bowler laid out where thought Baker went wrong. “Baker said ‘I’m not...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) will not return Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled center Evan Mobley (ankle) out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the first half of Monday's game was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after halftime. Kevin Love started in his spot during the second half.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell#All Ohio First Team Now#Nexstar Media Inc
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert starting again Monday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert will remain in the starting lineup on Monday versus the Orlando Magic. LeVert returned to the Cavaliers' starting lineup on Saturday and played 36 minutes while recording 17 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, a steal, and a triple. Kevin Love will presumably stay with the second unit on Monday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. could join Deshaun Watson in Cleveland: Browns coach sounds open to reunion with receiver

Less than five months after being cut by the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. could actually end up returning to Cleveland. According to Cleveland.com, the Super Bowl-winning receiver is "open to the possibility" of a reunion with the Browns because everything he likes about the franchise is still there. Beckham loved the fans and his teammates in Cleveland, but he didn't get along too well with Baker Mayfield, which is a big reason why OBJ ended up getting released by the team in early November.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KATC News

Senior Spotlight: ESA's Ayden Brown

On the track, ESA’s Ayden Brown is the defending Class B MVP, after winning state titles in the 200, 400 and 800 meter races as a junior. "I was not really expecting to do that well just because it was so many races, back to back," Brown explained. "But I ended up (earning personal records) in every single event. I don't know what got into me I guess I was just determined."
TENNIS
Fox47News

Pistons' Jerami Grant out for remainder of season with calf strain

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season with a left calf strain, the team announced Monday. The injury happened during the first quarter of Detroit's loss to the Washington Wizards on March 25. Grant started all 47 games in which he appeared...
NBA
Yardbarker

NFL owners reportedly upset with Browns over Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy