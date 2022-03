Clermont is starting its next five-year plan, and more than a dozen residents attended a meeting Tuesday night, March 29, to voice their thoughts about their town. Adam Hazell, planning director of Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, said some of the key issues for Clermont over the next five years would likely be the completion of the inland port, how the Georgia Department of Transportation prioritizes certain projects such as widening Cleveland Highway and the recent population growth in Hall County.

