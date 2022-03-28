SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pounding rain in the pre-dawn hours may have been an early alarm clock for some people, but most areas impacted have drained off. Some on and off showers are still in the forecast to start off the week but nothing that, for now, would trigger dangerous slides.

Limited flooding was reported in the lower Santa Barbara Funk Zone where one car was swamped trying to get down Anacapa Street by the railroad tracks about 7:30 a.m. The driver got out safely. Santa Barbara City firefighters were called out to assist.

The U.S. Coast Guard had a helicopter over Stearns Wharf and East Beach where an emergency signal was detected. No other details were immediately available and it remains under investigation.

Portions of Highway 101 at Milpas Street northbound had clogged drains and lane flooding caught many drivers off guard, and some of them were nearly involved in crashes from the slowing traffic and big waves of water being tossed into the air by car tires.

There were also emergency signs up southbound in the Highway 101 construction zone in Summerland warning of lane flooding. It was unclear what section was the most prone to water issues. The work is part of the widening project to add lanes.

The State Street promenade had some umbrellas and planters down, leaves all over the dining areas and some of the parklets and patios were over run by rain runoff.

There were no immediate issues for first responders in the area of the Alisol fire, the Loma Fire or the Montecito debris flow footprint.

There was a rain break during the middle of the day, and a wave of more rain in the evening about 8 p.m.

The post First decent rain of 2022 soaks Central Coast but critical areas avoid dangerous flooding appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .