ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

First decent rain of 2022 soaks Central Coast but critical areas avoid dangerous flooding

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijniv_0es8ivEX00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pounding rain in the pre-dawn hours may have been an early alarm clock for some people, but most areas impacted have drained off. Some on and off showers are still in the forecast to start off the week but nothing that, for now, would trigger dangerous slides.

Limited flooding was reported in the lower Santa Barbara Funk Zone where one car was swamped trying to get down Anacapa Street by the railroad tracks about 7:30 a.m. The driver got out safely. Santa Barbara City firefighters were called out to assist.

The U.S. Coast Guard had a helicopter over Stearns Wharf and East Beach where an emergency signal was detected. No other details were immediately available and it remains under investigation.

Portions of Highway 101 at Milpas Street northbound had clogged drains and lane flooding caught many drivers off guard, and some of them were nearly involved in crashes from the slowing traffic and big waves of water being tossed into the air by car tires.

There were also emergency signs up southbound in the Highway 101 construction zone in Summerland warning of lane flooding. It was unclear what section was the most prone to water issues. The work is part of the widening project to add lanes.

The State Street promenade had some umbrellas and planters down, leaves all over the dining areas and some of the parklets and patios were over run by rain runoff.

There were no immediate issues for first responders in the area of the Alisol fire, the Loma Fire or the Montecito debris flow footprint.

There was a rain break during the middle of the day, and a wave of more rain in the evening about 8 p.m.

The post First decent rain of 2022 soaks Central Coast but critical areas avoid dangerous flooding appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 3-12

California Highway Patrol: Drivers urged to slow down as rain hits Central Coast

Santa Maria, Calif. - Rain is expected to hit the Central Coast for most of Monday and into Tuesday. As drivers headed to work, officers with the California Highway Patrol said they were out in the field making sure drivers are following traffic safety. Their main concern is drivers speeding in the rain. Officers said The post California Highway Patrol: Drivers urged to slow down as rain hits Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Independent

2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. . But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles. At one point a good Samaritan jumped into the raging river and grabbed the dog, but the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Summerland, CA
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#U S Coast Guard#Extreme Weather#The U S Coast Guard#Parklets
CBS 8

San Diego County beachgoers being warned about going in water

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...
HAYWARD, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
KGET

Highway 58 closed in Tehachapi, at least 1 dead

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead as a result of a crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi. All eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down and diverted to Mill, according to CHP. Traffic is being diverted to Mill Street before being directed back onto Highway 58. Officials said one of the […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy