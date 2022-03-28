ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Spring spruce-up set for Mt. Moriah

By Jaci Conrad Pearson, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEADWOOD — Around 80 large pine trees in Mt. Moriah Cemetery will be trimmed up this spring as part of work to be done in the fifth priority area of a tree trimming project begun in 2019, a $17,750 expenditure for general pruning of dead and damaged branches approved by the...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
Ledger Independent

City set for spring clean-up effort

Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year. Trash dumpsters will be placed at PelhamStreet/East Sixth Street, IGA parking lot, Central/East Sixth, Union Street, Old Main Street in Old Washington in the large grass parking lot, Wall Street and McDonald Parkway, Public Works on Martha Comer Drive, and the 400/500 block of West Second Street, according to information supplied by the city. Officials reminded the public that no hazardous materials are permitted in dumpsters.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Beaver County Times

Over the Garden Gate: Lace bugs on rhododendrons and azaleas

In nature, rhododendrons and azaleas grow in filtered shade beneath taller trees in mountainous areas with rich organic soil and ideal moisture. When planted in home landscapes lacking these conditions they can become stressed and susceptible to insect attack. A common pest that attacks rhododendrons and azaleas are lace bugs....
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Stampmill reopening!

LEAD — The Stampmill Restaurant in Lead is expected to open in April, with a full service menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Lead’s historic restaurant will be bustling with activity once again as Bill and Erica Rogers purchased the building last January. Restaurant managers Shad and Jenna Brown, along with their daughters Molly and Kassia, will be managing the business and will become the familiar faces customers get to know.
Clackamas Review

Bring Play to Milwaukie Bay partners businesses, foundation

Residents hope to raise $50,000 for completion of park on waterfront, near downtown area's MAX light-rail stationLisa Gunion-Rinker doesn't need a crystal ball to see the future of Milwaukie Bay Park: children will play in the water feature, watched by their parents sitting under shady trees; people will walk on trails connecting to the Trolley Trail and Springwater Trail; and audiences will take in plays and concerts in the amphitheater. However, help from the community is needed to bring Milwaukie Bay Park to life, and this month there will be "a great opportunity for people to support local businesses to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Spruce#Cemeteries#Uban Construction
Black Hills Pioneer

Emerald ash borer not yet identified in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — As spring begins and people’s thoughts turn to their gardens and outdoor spaces, the Spearfish Parks Department has fielded questions about the treatment of ash trees, in relation to emerald ash borer (EAB), an exotic beetle that attacks certain ash trees. Because the emerald ash borer has not been detected in/close to Spearfish, such treatment is not required or recommended at this time.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Skate Park to remain in current spot until 2024

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Skate Park, which is still slated to be removed in order to make way for the new Career, Technology Education Center near Spearfish High School will be sticking around a little while longer as the school board is giving the city until April 30, 2024 to make preparations.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Howard visits Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, has served in the South Dakota State House since 2016, representing District 33, and is making a run at South Dakota’s lone Congressional seat in June. She made a stop in Belle Fourche Tuesday where she spoke to community members at...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead presents Historic Home Awards

LEAD — Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission recognized three homeowners for their work to preserve and beautify contributing historical homes. Chairman Sherri Meidinger said on Wednesday that the commission started the recognition last year as a way to reward Lead property owners for putting the extra work in to preserving the historic homes.
LEAD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche Reservoir sports new boat ramp

BELLE FOURCHE — A new boat ramp juts out from the eastern tip of Gadens Point at Belle Fourche Reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation received a Federal Lands Transportation grant to reconstruct an existing boat ramp on the eastern tip of Gadens Point recreation area on Belle Fourche Reservoir.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence County awards 2022 chip seal project for $384,665

DEADWOOD — The largest Lawrence County highway project of the year was awarded following a bid opening at the Lawrence County Commission meeting March 22. “The roads that we’re chip sealing are four miles on the North Rochford Road, the 3.62 miles Acorn Ridge Road out here, and Center Street through St. Onge (.66 miles),” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “Center Street was actually supposed to be on last year’s, but we forgot all about it, so we added it to this year’s. Center Street is about a half a mile.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Edwin P. Kapsa, 75

Edwin P. Kapsa, 75, of Whitewood, passed away on March 22,2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City as the result of a fall. Ed was born in Belle Fourche, on June 16, 1946, to George and Florence (Snoozy) Kapsa. His family moved to Spearfish in 1951. Ed was raised on a dairy farm east of Spearfish and attended the LAB school at Black Hills State Teacher’s College. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, was in partnership with his father raising mink, and started his career in construction by working as a brick mason for Northern Hills Masonry. He married Kay Shaykett on Oct. 20, 1973. They lived east of Spearfish where their two daughters Megan and Stephanie were born. He and his wife, Kay, started Kapsa Construction in 1975, a career which lasted nearly 50 years. Ed also had a large farrow to finish hog operation and a multi level marketing business that he ran congruently with the construction company for several years. In 1986 he moved his family to Monument, Colo., where they lived and built homes for 17 years. They returned to the Whitewood area in 2002, where they presently reside. He continued building custom homes in the Black Hills area until January 2022.
WHITEWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Wanda Demos, 75

Wanda Demos, 75, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. The funeral service will be held 11am Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Tretheway Pavilion rental fees to increase 757% on weekends

SPEARFISH — A new resolution resetting the rental fees for certain government buildings in Spearfish will bring higher rates to some in April. In the case of the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, that fee will increase by 329% to 757% depending on the day of the week. “For the pavilion,...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Robert “Bob” Davis

Robert W. “Bob” Davis, 69, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Monument Health Lippold Hospice Unit, Sturgis, SD, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 3 pm, at the Sturgis Community Center, Sturgis, SD. Full obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy