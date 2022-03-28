Spring spruce-up set for Mt. Moriah

Edwin P. Kapsa, 75, of Whitewood, passed away on March 22,2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City as the result of a fall. Ed was born in Belle Fourche, on June 16, 1946, to George and Florence (Snoozy) Kapsa. His family moved to Spearfish in 1951. Ed was raised on a dairy farm east of Spearfish and attended the LAB school at Black Hills State Teacher’s College. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964. He was a member of the National Guard for six years, was in partnership with his father raising mink, and started his career in construction by working as a brick mason for Northern Hills Masonry. He married Kay Shaykett on Oct. 20, 1973. They lived east of Spearfish where their two daughters Megan and Stephanie were born. He and his wife, Kay, started Kapsa Construction in 1975, a career which lasted nearly 50 years. Ed also had a large farrow to finish hog operation and a multi level marketing business that he ran congruently with the construction company for several years. In 1986 he moved his family to Monument, Colo., where they lived and built homes for 17 years. They returned to the Whitewood area in 2002, where they presently reside. He continued building custom homes in the Black Hills area until January 2022.

