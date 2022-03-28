ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Dog rescued from Hutchinson house fire

By Laura McMillan
 1 day ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed a Hutchinson home early Monday morning. Someone passing by the house in the 300 block of Walker St. on Hutchinson’s south side spotted the fire and called it in.

The Hutchinson Fire Department got to the house around 5:15 a.m. The first crew to arrive saw fire coming from all sides of the home. The flames were so intense, firefighters had to stay outside until they got the fire knocked down enough to get inside.

After that, they were able to search the home for any victims and continue putting out the rest of the fire. Fire Chief Steve Beer said a large amount of debris and material inside the home hampered the search. However, they found and rescued a dog. The dog is in good condition and was turned over to animal control.

Wichita area alcohol and drug-free house saves man’s life

Beer believes that someone lives in the home occasionally, but they were not in the house at the time of the fire.

HFD had the fire under control by 6 a.m. The home is a total loss. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.

Beer thanked Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County Emergency Medical Services, Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas, and Evergy for assisting HFD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

