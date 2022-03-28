Flood Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Platte FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of west central Missouri, including the following counties, Clay and Platte. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Liberty, Gladstone, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City and Riverside. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
