ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK to 'strain every last sinew' to get N.Ireland protocol deal, minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJeu8_0es8hWOh00
Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain will "strain every last sinew" to reach agreement with the European Union on overhauling Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements before considering suspending parts of the deal, its minister for the region said on Monday.

Britain and the EU have been trying for months to solve an impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol, the trading rules for the British-run region which London signed up to but now says are unworkable.

Britain has long threatened to trigger Article 16 of the deal that allows either side to unilaterally stop implementing parts of the protocol. Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said the safeguard measures were "on the table" but that the British government's preference was not to have to use them.

"Our focus has to be and it rightly is - for myself, the foreign secretary and the prime minister - on resolving these issues by agreement with the EU," Lewis told a parliamentary committee in London.

"We will strain every last sinew we can to get that agreement. I fully appreciate we are not seeing anything like the flexibility or pragmatism that I think is required in order to resolve these issues, but we will continue to work on that."

The EU offered a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland last October. Lewis said there was "a real issue" that the mandate EU negotiators have been given by the bloc's national leaders is preventing them from improving their offer.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

306K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The European Union#Post Brexit#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy