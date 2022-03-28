ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill Brother & Sister Duo Ready To Share Spotlight

By Keith Russell
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — April 9 will be a special day for Callye Dannheim Emmons.

It’s the day the soccer star along with her former squad from 2003 go into the Cedar Hill Athletic Hall of Honor.

“It was definitely a team effort on the field and now I’m excited getting inducted as a team as well,” Emmons said.

But the team she is most excited to be a part of is the one she’ll always be on — with her brother, Seth Dannheim, who will also be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor on April 9.

“I am not worthy compared to him,” Emmons said about her brother. “He is my hero in every sense of the word. He’s who I try to be like. He’s who I try to make proud.”

Dannheim, born with Down syndrome, has left his own mark on Cedar Hill ISD. Serving as an athletic trainer and being part of the district’s Special Olympics program from the very beginning, his life-long goal has never changed.

“I’m starting to get teary eyed just thinking about it.” Dannheim said. He said it comes down to his ability to “stick to my roots and go out and be myself. That’s what I’ve been doing and so far it’s working out.”

And no one agrees more than Shelly Williamson, who’s known Seth since she coached his kindergarten basketball team.

“Seth is an amazing young man,” Williamson said. “He does not give up. He has a heart of gold.”

For the last eight years, Seth has been a full-time volunteer at Plummer Elementary School in Cedar Hill.

“It’s great to have people around you and be a role model for others to rise up to the occasion,” Dannheim said.

Plummer Elementary School Principal Dr. Shanta Mackey said Dannheim definitely speaks from the heart and has never met a stranger.

“It’s not about who you know or what you’ve done, it’s about how you make people feel. People will always remember how you made them feel,” Mackey said. “I’m sure people get that feeling with Seth every single day. I know I do.”

And never will brother and sister stand taller, than when they go into the Cedar Hill Athletic Hall of Honor together.

“I’m so proud of him, and he’s gonna be so proud of himself to get the recognition he’s worked so hard for,” Emmons said.

Dannheim said he hopes he can help others feel the same way.

“With a ton of support and help, I can do anything,” he said.

Community Policy