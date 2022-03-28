ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers announces 2022 drive for charity events

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbXKq_0es8hJAU00

The Brewers Community Foundation announced on Monday the schedule for its 2022 Drive for Charity event.

This event invites fans to donate select items or make a $10 donation to benefit greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin nonprofit organizations.

Specifically, nonprofits that provide quality programming in health, education, recreation, and basic needs.

Media sponsor Newsradio 620 WTMJ and their WTMJ Cares program is starting the first event of the year with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The event will be hosted as a Drive-Thru at American Family Field, taking place on Wednesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Cooper parking lot near Helfaer Field.

Fans can also donate in-stadium during the April 14-16 home game against the St. Louis Cardinals with donation tables inside American Family Field at the Potawatomi (right-field), home plate, and left-field gate entrances.

Wisconsin Humane Society is collecting pet supplies such as dog toys, canned and dry dog food, canned and dry cat food, cat litter, training leashes, and moist dog treats.

Those donating or making a $10 contribution will receive a collectible Hank the Dog pin. In addition, the first 200 fans who donate at the Drive-Thru will receive a collectible Brewers bobblehead.

Brewers community foundation employees and volunteers will accept donations through car windows or trunks at the Drive-Thru event.

Online donations of at least $10 between April 13-16 will also receive the collectible Hank the Dog pin.

The three remaining Drive for Charity events will occur during games at American Family Field.

The 2022 Drive for Charity schedule is as follows:

  • April 13 DRIVE-THRU Pet Supplies

Commemorative Pin: Hank the Dog

  • April 14-16 Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Pet Supplies

Commemorative Pin: Hank the Dog

  • June 24-26 Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Peanut Butter, supported by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Commemorative Pin: TBD

  • Aug. 5-7 Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: School Supplies

Commemorative Pin: TBD

  • Sept. 30-Oct 2 Brewers vs. Miami Marlins: Winter Clothing Items

Commemorative Pin: TBD
To make online donations click, here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Wake Up Wyoming

The Cutest Darn Puppies Auctioned At Wyoming Charity Event

I'll just come right out and say, right upfront, that this is not fair. This week's Thankful Thursday event in Cheyenne Wyoming was in support of Magic City Enterprises! Magic City’s programs are designed to help individuals with special needs live successfully in the community and at home by supporting, building, and retaining their skills.
CHEYENNE, WY
WEHT/WTVW

Lilly King promotes upcoming charity event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Olympic gold medalist and Evansville native Lilly King was in Evansville Saturday to help promote an upcoming charity event. Granted is holding their “Over the Edge” event on April 30, where 90 people will be given the opportunity to rappel down CenterPoint energy’s 9 story building downtown. To get a chance […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
WFRV Local 5

Corbin Burnes named Opening Day starter for Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Pitcher Corbin Burnes was officially named the Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. There was speculation about whether Manager Craig Counsell would choose Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, who served as the Opening Day starter for the last two seasons. Both pitchers are coming off an excellent 2021 […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Volunteers#Dog Food#Miami Marlins#Charity#Newsradio#Wtmj Cares#American Family Field#The St Louis Cardinals
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers fans returning to watch baseball after lockout

PHOENIX - The Brewers logo has been around all offseason. However, the players and team management weren’t with the lockout. So, one big thing that matters to the players and to management, the return of the fans. "Just to be able to go out and talk to them, you...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cy Young Award winner Burnes to start Brewers' season opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season. Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.
MLB
KICK AM 1530

An Illinois Drive-In is Opening this Weekend with Grease

If you're up for a minor road trip this weekend, you can enjoy a real drive-in movie again as there's one opening in Illinois with a real throwback flick. The Sky View Drive-In in Litchfield, Illinois located between Springfield and St. Louis has announced they're opening this Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 with a showing of Grease.
LITCHFIELD, IL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy