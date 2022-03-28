ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitive Royneco Tiun Harris Arrested In Dallas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35E0hA_0es8h40q00

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List has been captured in Dallas.

Officials said Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang and was arrested in Dallas March 23 by special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Royneco Tiun Harris (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Harris had been wanted since October 2021 after he fled during his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of the man’s child. His trial continued in his absence and Harris was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and was arrested in 2011 for a probation violation on federal charges. In both 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Comments / 10

George Miller
1d ago

in Texas, the State Troopers and Texas Rangers don't play. They and the US Marshall's Task Force are the folks you don't want after YOU.......

Reply
10
joeyg
1d ago

absolutely useless to society. that's y some ppl shouldn't be allowed to breed and reproduce

Reply
10
Check out more stories from
CBS DFW
CBS DFW

109K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

40M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

How a Texas Woman Was Arrested for Giving Her Baby to a Stranger

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLAW 101

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember, these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Shooting#Most Wanted#Prison
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Things That Make Lubbock One Of The Nastiest Places In Texas

Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy