Noel, MO

McDonald Co. Prosecutor files Felony Drug Charges to Noel, Mo. man

By Shannon Becker
 1 day ago
ROBERT MATTHEWS, 40, MUGSHOT COURTEST MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

NOEL, Mo. — Last Thursday, March 24, Noel Marshal’s make a drug arrest at a laundromat.

Sgt T Sheppard states in a release of information, due to recent drug activity observed at 315 Gratz St, extra patrol had been requested.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Robert Matthews of Noel. Matthews had been previously trepassed from the property. Matthews was detained by deputies. During a pat down, Deputies located a baggie of expected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.” — Sgt T Sheppard

McDonald Co. Prosecutor’s office filed formal charges:

  • Felony Poss. of a Controlled Substance
  • Felony Poss. of Meth/Drug Paraphernalia
  • Trespassing 1st

Matthews, 40, is currently being held at Pineville in the McDonald County jail on a $1,500 cash-only bond.

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

