ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

757Teamz baseball Top 15: Cape Henry takes over the top spot as new No. 1 for third straight week

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klb7O_0es8gieE00
First Colonial's Alec Aguilar forces out Cox baserunner Riley Decandido during a game Friday at First Colonial. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Cape Henry moves into the top spot with victories over ranked teams Greenbrier Christian and Hickory. Previous No. 1 Nansemond River lost to Great Bridge.

School, record, previous ranking

1. Cape Henry: 6-1, 5

2. Grassfield: 1-0, 4

3. Ocean Lakes: 3-1, 6

4. Nansemond River: 2-1, 1

5. Greenbrier Christian: 6-2, 3

6. First Colonial: 3-1, 2

7. Menchville: 4-0, 9

8. Kellam: 4-1, 10

9. Lafayette: 6-0, 12

10. Great Bridge: 2-1, 14

11. Hickory: 0-1, 8

12. Western Branch: 1-2, 7

13. Cox: 2-2, 11

14. Walsingham: 3-1, 13

15. Gloucester: 3-0, 15

The next five: Woodside, Landstown, Nansemond-Suffolk, Maury, Kempsville.

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot

10K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Franklin News Post

Terriers edge Eagles in Blue Ridge opener

William Byrd netted the match’s lone goal in the first overtime Friday and edged Franklin County, 1-0, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadiumn-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Eighty minutes of regulation played ended in a scoreless stalemate. The Terriers tallied their...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Baltimore Times

Bowie State University Athletics: Bulldogs Close Out CIAA Round-Up with Two Wins

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bowie State softball team (11-13-1, 3-3 CIAA) closed out the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Round-Up Sunday afternoon with a pair of wins at the Walnut Creek Softball Complex. The Bulldogs earned a 10-5 win over Winston-Salem State in game one, followed by a 21-4 frame over Saint Augustine’s in game two.
BOWIE, MD
Franklin News Post

Panthers pound Pride by 19 goals

FERRUM - Ferrum College scored five goals in each quarter Saturday and routed Greensboro (N.C.) College, 20-1, in a non-conference women’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Field. The Panthers (4-5) led 5-0 after the first quarter, 10-1 at intermission and 15-1 after three periods. Ferrum netted 8-0 before the...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Panthers sweep reigning national champions

FERRUM—Ferrum College swept reigning NCAA Division III national champion and nationally-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University, 5-3 and 5-4 Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader at American National Bank Field. Righthander Lyndsey Sears (8-3) worked nine innings from inside the pitching circle for the Panthers (12-6, 2-0...
FERRUM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Colonial#The Virginian Pilot#Nansemond River#Menchville#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Virginian-Pilot

It’s official: Virginia Beach’s Doug Sirmons selected as Final Four referee for fifth straight year

Did you have Doug Sirmons in your bracket? OK, maybe not. But the Virginia Beach official in recent years has made more appearances in the Final Four than any of the 68 men’s basketball teams that started March Madness. Sirmons was one of 11 referees selected to officiate the Final Four men’s basketball games, the NCAA announced Monday. Sirmons was selected by the NCAA Division I Men’s ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy