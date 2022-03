Hal Wheeler remembers when his family had to ration gas during World War II. At 84, he finds himself having to make sacrifices facing two different threats. The Bangor resident still wears a mask when grocery shopping. He counts himself lucky a case of the virus last month only sickened him for about 10 days, something he credits to his COVID-19 booster. He is fine with continuing to be cautious. It is part of his life now.

BANGOR, ME ・ 16 DAYS AGO