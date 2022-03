What should I have taken but didn’t? I took money and ID. I grabbed two rings (people in books always take jewellery). But I left the cross on the wall, a family heirloom, and the painting of a guelder rose. I chose to leave all the icons behind to guard my home and my city, Kyiv. I didn’t take any of my photos, or the portraits of two Ukrainian writers, Shevchenko and Gogol. I watered all my plants, but how long will they last if I never return? Who will defrost my freezer? I left behind my heart. Grandmother’s photograph, still on the shelf. A moisturiser, a new one, I left in the bathroom. I’ve never even used it. Stop thinking about the moisturiser, you stupid woman, and watch the road.

