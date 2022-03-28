Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Will Smith’s Chris Rock slap: ‘We’re not going to take that Oscar from him’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
Whoopi Goldberg has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Will Smith during last night’s (27 March) sensational Oscars ceremony.

In a shocking moment, Smith was seen slapping presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, the actor Jada Pinkett Smith .

Smith was then filmed shouting at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Later in the ceremony, Smith was awarded the Best Actor trophy for his role in the tennis biopic King Richard , and alluded to the altercation in a tearful acceptance speech.

Speaking on the US talk show The View , Goldberg, who is a serving Governor for the Academy’s Actors branch, said: “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up.

“I think he overreacted… I think he had one of those moments where it was like [God damn] it, just stop. I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped.

“Sometimes you get to a point when you behave badly,” she continued. “I myself have behaved badly on occasion.”

Goldberg’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin said that she was “surprised [Smith] wasn’t escorted out”, and wondered if there was the possibility of Smith’s Oscar being taken away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yALPR_0es8e6JZ00

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” said Goldberg. “There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

