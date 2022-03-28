ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

DEA releases list of common emojis teens use as code to deal drugs

By Anisa Snipes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) shared a guide aimed to help parents decode secret messages their kids are using to buy drugs online. The agency said criminal...

KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Spring Breakers Warned About Fentanyl After Mass Overdose

Spring Break is back in a big way after two years of delayed celebrations because of the pandemic. More than half a million college kids are flocking to south Florida and with that comes major concerns about drug overdoses after five West Point cadets and a friend overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.
FLORIDA STATE
FITSNews

South Carolina Is Seeing A ‘Fentanyl Surge’

In the fifth season of the hit detective series Bosch, local investigators are trying desperately to get federal authorities to pay attention to a “pill mill” operation involving synthetic opioids. Basically, the ringleaders of this pill mill bribe junkies to get prescriptions filled at local pharmacies – taking the drugs they obtain and reselling them on the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
Kids
Social Media
Technology
Society
Relationships
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Panthers wide receiver and former South Carolina Gamecock was arrested in the Upstate on Friday. According to the Union County Detention Center, Shi Smith is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding. The Union County...
UNION COUNTY, SC

