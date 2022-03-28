ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

DOCCS to release 8,000 parolees from supervision by end of March

By Carl Aldinger
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eDtW_0es8dKch00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that it will discharge 8,000 parolees from supervision by the end of this week, saying it’s a “good-faith measure” under the Less is More Act.

In the announcement, DOCCS said that the parolees would be released from supervision by March 31 in an effort to expedite releases from the Less Is More legislation. The announcement also explained that DOCCS had until September 2022 to apply the “30 for 30” credits to parolees, which says that released individuals can get 30 days taken off their supervision sentence for every 30 days “they are not in violation status.” However, DOCCS said this is an effort to “expedite this provision of the law”.

Gov. Hochul signs parole reform bill into law amid Rikers crisis

“In the spirit of the law, DOCCS staff immediately went to work implementing some provisions long before the law took effect,” said DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci. “Parole Officers will continue to play a vital role in keeping our communities safe, while leveraging a variety of resources to ensure successful outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals.“

The announcement said that more than 5,400 parolees have been released so far, and an estimated 8,000 are expected to be released by March 31. DOCCS also claimed that as of March 25, 2022, there were 25,949 parolees under Community Supervision in NYS, as opposed to 31,019 on February 28, 2022.

Bail reform battle heats up as gubernatorial candidate Williams proposes rivaling safety plan

The “Less is More” Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on September 17, 2021. The legislation aims to prevent people from being reincarcerated for technical, non-criminal parole violations, including missing curfews, arriving late to an appointment with a parole officer, changing residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program. The law will also allow for shorter parole sentences because of good behavior and expedite the time frame in which parole hearings can be held.

DOCCS told 18 News the Department would not be commenting on the announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
PIX11
PIX11

27K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
PIX11

Family of slain Burger King cashier come face-to-face with alleged killer

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of murdered fast food worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves was visibly shaken Thursday as they watched her alleged killer enter a not guilty plea. The man, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, was arrested Jan. 13, less than a week after he allegedly shot and killed the 19-year-old cashier. The teen’s mother, Kristie […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York’s bail law

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York conservatives and liberals have both sounded off against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law, with some liberals saying the law should remain the way it is and some conservatives saying the governor’s reforms don’t go far enough. “What I saw in that plan should scare […]
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetm
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Cuomo Considering Primary Run Against Hochul, New Report Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could become his successor’s greatest threat in a Democratic primary as he reportedly mulls a run to reclaim his seat in Albany. Cuomo is reportedly contemplating a run against currently Gov. Kathy Hochul as he continues his comeback after being forced to resign following a probe by the New York Attorney General into sexual harassment allegations against him.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy