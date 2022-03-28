ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Officials searching for Santa Maria inmate who escaped from Santa Barbara County Jail

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are continuing their search for a Santa Maria inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday. The...

lompocrecord.com

KTLA

Sacramento residents arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Barbara County

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

Evacuation Warnings Lifted Near Santa Barbara County Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation warnings were lifted Monday for residents near a wildfire in coastal Santa Barbara County. The 100-acre (40.4-hectare) Hollister Fire was 50% contained, according to the county. The wind-driven blaze erupted Saturday in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated development along the Gaviota...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
