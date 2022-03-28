Officials searching for Santa Maria inmate who escaped from Santa Barbara County Jail

Gabriel Jose Zepeda, 46, was charged for the willful, premeditated, and deliberate first degree murder of Theresa Carina, a 50-year-old transient Santa Barbara woman.
Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca, 37 of Santa Barbara, died from drowning in a pool near the Red Rock Day Use Area on March 20.
The Santa Maria Police Department on Wednesday announced that 19-year-old Robert Ortega Jr. was the victim who died in a murder that took place on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former Cuyahoga County Jail guard who took bribes from members of the Heartless Felons gang to smuggle items into the jail has been granted an early release from prison. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge William McGinty on Tuesday granted judicial release to Stephen Thomas. Thomas...
Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota […]
Volunteers counted 1,962 individuals experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County during the annual Point in Time Count on Feb. 23, 2022.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors have met live through the two-year pandemic when many other boards and commissions went virtual.
Health experts said the body sheds viruses of diseases the body is currently battling. Those non-infectious byproducts found in our waste can be tested to see what is present.
Bill Brown officially kicked off his re-election campaign for Santa Barbara County Sheriff during an announcement ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation warnings were lifted Monday for residents near a wildfire in coastal Santa Barbara County. The 100-acre (40.4-hectare) Hollister Fire was 50% contained, according to the county. The wind-driven blaze erupted Saturday in a canyon near Hollister Ranch, a gated development along the Gaviota...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A person walking along State Route 9 in Skagit County was killed Tuesday night, according to Washington State Patrol. A vehicle hit the pedestrian in the Big Lake area, which is about seven miles east of Mount Vernon. SR-9 will be fully blocked in both...
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
