Nathan Weinbender reviews 'X'

With a series as old as the X-Men, even a dedicated fan is bound to have runs that went unread or ignored. During the mid-2000s, I found myself entering the professional world, moving from city to city to chase various jobs, and generally ignored what was happening in the X-line. I’ve been lucky enough to go back and read some of the highs and lows from this era of merry mutants, but Peter Milligan’s X-Men run only recently made its way to my desk. With the new pressing of X-Men: Blood of Apocalypse, it was an opportune time to give the era a read. While I love some of Peter Milligan’s work (X-Statix was a favorite of mine), this run simply lacks the creative spark that gave his previous work notoriety. He tinkers with fringe ideas, but fails to deliver on them, leaving this book ultimately feeling like a collection of fragmentary notions.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO