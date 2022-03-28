ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Refugee crisis in Ukraine overwhelms local charities

By Eric Westervelt, NPR
WBUR
 1 day ago

Charities in Ukraine are overwhelmed by...

www.wbur.org

Hello Magazine

Royal family opens doors of residence to welcome Ukrainian refugees

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have announced that they will be opening their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. The royal palace confirmed that the couple would provide two apartments that could host three refugee families. The homes in question are located in properties belonging to the Royal Donation, which will be repurposed to help those in need.
POLITICS
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Putin could use women refugees from Ukraine to launch terror attack on UK, Priti Patel warns

Russia could smuggle female agents into the UK among Ukrainian refugees to carry out biological or chemical terror attacks, home secretary Priti Patel has claimed.Defending the UK’s decision – alone among European nations – to demand visas from Ukrainians fleeing war, Ms Patel said that a handful of individuals infiltrated by Vladimir Putin into the flood of innocent refugees could “wreak utter havoc” in the UK.And with the majority of refugees made up of women and children as men stay in Ukraine to fight, she warned it would be “naïve and misguided” to think that only men were capable...
POLITICS
Herald Community Newspapers

Ukraine refugees want to stay with U.S. relatives, but can't

Galyna Semenkova held a large posterboarded photo of her daughter Kseniia Isaien’s wedding last July 17 in Ukraine. The photo is typical — an exuberant bride with her new husband, surrounded by their family. Eight months later, the newlyweds are refugees on the run, seeking shelter from strangers...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to launch an effort this week to make it easier for some Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country to come to the United States after only a handful of refugees were admitted in the first two weeks of March, according to three people familiar with the matter.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
Register Citizen

Ukraine refugees not likely to come to U.S. soon, New Haven agency says

NEW HAVEN — While refugee resettlement agencies are ready and willing to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, it would be unusual for any to be flown to the United States any time soon, officials said. That’s because, while the memory of Afghans being evacuated last summer as the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

