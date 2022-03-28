Shaun White’s mom accidentally stepped on Rosie Perez’s dress: ‘It was bad’

Shaun White ’s mom, Cathy White , had a little fashion accident on the red carpet of the Oscars. The mother and son duo were thrilled to attend the highly anticipated event, with Cathy wearing a stunning black gown and Shaun going for a classic look.

The 35-year-old Olympic snowboarder documented the special moment on his Instagram, and shared with his fans and followers their encounter with actress Rosie Perez.

“Mom, can you tell them what just happened? You stepped on Rosie Perez‘s dress,” Shaun said on Instagram, with Cathy nervously laughing at the awkward moment.

“I stepped on Rosie Perez’s dress and she’s like ‘Excuse me, excuse me.’ And I wasn’t paying attention and she couldn’t move,” Cathy explained, to which Shaun replied “Oh no!”

The pair looked adorable and laughed at the incident, “It was bad, it was bad,” she said, with Shaun giving his mom some words of encouragement, “That’s awesome, it’s OK, it’s OK. That’s going to happen, just say ‘sorry’ and we move on.”

Fans of the athlete were also expecting to see Shaun with his girlfriend Nina Dobrev , however he explained that he was “supposed to go to Europe and meet up with Nina,” when he received an invitation to the Oscars, “I was like, ‘Hey, I got asked to do this thing, like, what do you think?’ And she was just, like, ‘You have to [go].’ … She’s like, ‘You have to do it.’”