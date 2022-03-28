ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Shifting to Domestic Chip Production With the CHIPS Act Amid Global Shortages

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNt20_0es8cX1x00

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger recently warned Congress that the U.S. 'must act now' to boost chip manufacturing domestically before it's too late. The chipmaking giant is working to ramp up its own domestic chip production with plans for a mega-site in Ohio as the global chip shortage only intensifies, hitting everything from smartphones to cars. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss Intel's plans, Gelsinger's push for Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, and the potential political ramifications of boosting semiconductor manufacturing in parts of the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Green Battery Materials Maker Nouveau Monde Graphite Aims to Power Energy Revolution

Nouveau Monde Graphite says it wants to power the sustainable energy revolution. The Canadian company is developing carbon-neutral battery materials to serve the growing EV and cleantech markets and is doing so via a mining and manufacturing operation in Quebec. Eric Desaulniers, founder, president & CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Is The Housing Boom Slowing Down?

Is the housing boom coming to an end? New home sales in February fell for a second straight month as mortgage rates and house prices rise. This comes as the Fed prepares to hike interest rates more aggressively to fight inflation, potentially kicking off a cooldown in the real estate market. Mark Fleming, Chief Economist of First American, explains why new home sales isn't the full picture.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

WNBA Star Sue Bird on Returning to Storm and Partnering With Corona

WNBA star Sue Bird is back with the Seattle Storm after announcing her retirement last year and spoke to Cheddar about taking a pay cut to help her team win, issues around gender equity in sports, and partnering with beer brand Corona on sweepstakes that will allow fans to win a limited edition Corona fridge with space to display sneakers. "I love whenever you can partner with a company that you A) enjoy," she said. "It's not that ridiculous to see me with a Corona in my hand. You're not supposed to say that as an athlete, but it's true."
SEATTLE, WA
Interesting Engineering

China to spend $150 billion to boost chip manufacturing

If you're interested in technology and electronics, you've heard about the ongoing global chip shortage. For several years, it's been influencing several industries — from automakers to consumer electronics. The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worsened the situation. Countries like the U.S. and China are investing...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Futurum Research
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'People are begging us to sell.' Africa's richest man opens huge fertilizer plant as food crisis looms

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote opened the continent's largest fertilizer plant this week as war in Ukraine cuts off supplies from Russia, threatening a global food crisis. The $2.5 billion urea and ammonia fertilizer plant was commissioned by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, where Dangote is also due to open a 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery, later this year.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Scott Morrison hints American and British nuclear submarines may be based in Australia YEARS before the country gets its own ships of war

Scott Morrison hinted Australia could be playing host to foreign nuclear powered submarines before our navy gets its own. Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday the federal government will hold a study to decide what infrastructure needs to be built on WA's coast to support nuclear submarines from the US and UK as part of the AUKUS pact.
MILITARY
electrek.co

LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory

LG Energy Solution is investing $1.7 billion and creating 1,200 jobs at its existing EV battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The expansion of the factory will quintuple its capacity to produce EV battery components. The company made its announcement yesterday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Observer

Automakers Are Selling Cars Without Chips as They Struggle With A Shortage

A persistent global shortage of semiconductor chips is forcing a growing number of automakers to sell their most popular models without all the chips they are designed to include. Ford told its dealers it will start building Explorers, its best-selling SUV in the U.S., without the computer chips that enable...
CARS
The Independent

‘We are calling time on cheap milk’, says Arla boss as farmers’ costs soar

The UK boss of diary giant Arla has said that customers are likely going to face higher prices to buy a pint of milk, as farmers are being squeezed by soaring costs.“We are calling time on cheap milk,” Ash Amirahmadi told the PA news agency as the business set out its plan for the next five years.Farmers have been facing squeezed milk prices for years. In the last 10 years consumer prices have gone up 26% as a whole, Mr Amirahmadi said, but the price of milk has dropped by 7% in the same period.“This strategy is about improving the...
AGRICULTURE
Mix 97-3

Putin Nuclear Missile Attack Targets Close To South Dakota

Would South Dakota be a direct target if Russian President Putin unleashed an all-out nuclear war on the world?. Recently at a United Nations gathering, it was stated that due to the war Russia embarked on with Ukraine that nuclear war was “back within the realm of possibility.”. For...
MILITARY
PC Gamer

Micron CEO warns the chip shortage is set to continue

Despite the good news around graphics card prices, the PC market still faces significant headwinds. The fallout from the pandemic, Chinese factory shutdowns and high oil prices mean that the cost of a PC remains higher than it should be, and if the words of Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra turn out to be true, some PC parts could soon cost even more than they do now.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy