Shifting to Domestic Chip Production With the CHIPS Act Amid Global Shortages

The UK boss of diary giant Arla has said that customers are likely going to face higher prices to buy a pint of milk, as farmers are being squeezed by soaring costs.“We are calling time on cheap milk,” Ash Amirahmadi told the PA news agency as the business set out its plan for the next five years.Farmers have been facing squeezed milk prices for years. In the last 10 years consumer prices have gone up 26% as a whole, Mr Amirahmadi said, but the price of milk has dropped by 7% in the same period.“This strategy is about improving the...

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO