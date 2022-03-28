Shifting to Domestic Chip Production With the CHIPS Act Amid Global Shortages
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger recently warned Congress that the U.S. 'must act now' to boost chip manufacturing domestically before it's too late. The chipmaking giant is working to ramp up its own domestic chip production with plans for a mega-site in Ohio as the global chip shortage only intensifies, hitting everything from smartphones to cars. Daniel Newman, a founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss Intel's plans, Gelsinger's push for Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, and the potential political ramifications of boosting semiconductor manufacturing in parts of the United States.
