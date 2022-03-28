AgCenter opens registration for beginning cattlemen class

Madras Garden Club offers online Spring Gardening Seminar online starting April 2. Madras Garden Club offers large screen educational viewing at Community Center. Local gardeners are excited to see trees budding, and crocus, daffodil, and hyacinth flowers in bloom hailing signs of spring. The Madras Garden Club recently met and approved the purchase of a 65-inch smart television for the purpose of showing on-line gardening classes and presentations to members and interested community members at club meetings. The television has been installed at the Jefferson County Community Center with the intention of also being available to seniors, veterans and other community members wishing to share educational presentations.

