Another North Texan pleads guilty to a federal charge over US Capitol riot

A Frisco man could face the same fate as his charted plane-mate after pleading guilty to a federal charge over last year's riot at the US Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Jason Hyland, a contractor who lives in Frisco, is the latest North Texan to admit to the misdemeanor charge of parading through the US Capitol during last year's riot.

Hyland could get 6 months in jail when he is sentenced in August.

Federal prosecutors say it was Hyland who chartered a private jet to Washington D.C. along with Frisco realtor-rioter Jenna Ryan and third co-defendant, Katie Schwab of Colleyville .

Ryan has already served a three month sentence in prison for her guilty plea to the same offense.

During a hearing, prosecutors said Hyland had gone to Washington D.C. for President Trump's speech, and had returned to his hotel after. But when he saw the rioting, Hyland made the decision to go to the US Capitol building and ignoring the mayhem, broken glass and the alarms, he paraded into the building for about a minute and a half.

