Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List – Winter Quarter 2022

MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Winter Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List.

Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Burlington

Joshua Fay

Darren Fitch

Jillian Harkness

Jarred Kohout

Jack Schoepke

Caledonia

Alec Dam

Nicholas Moris

Mount Pleasant

John Cisler

Alexander Ottelien

Racine

Kristopher Banse

Nicholas Barootian

Drew Esson

Cody Friso

William Labeau

Kyle Moriarity

Morgan Patch

Jonathan Riley

Elijah Stork

Augustin Weiss

Joshua Zess

Union Grove

Carson Edquist

Carson Meredith

Waterford

Reilly Aschenbrener

Carson Barwick

Devin Baumgartner

Trenton Bowser

Cody Hettwer

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.

The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future.

Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

