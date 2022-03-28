Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List – Winter Quarter 2022
MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Winter Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List.
Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Burlington
- Joshua Fay
- Darren Fitch
- Jillian Harkness
- Jarred Kohout
- Jack Schoepke
Caledonia
- Alec Dam
- Nicholas Moris
Mount Pleasant
- John Cisler
- Alexander Ottelien
Racine
- Kristopher Banse
- Nicholas Barootian
- Drew Esson
- Cody Friso
- William Labeau
- Kyle Moriarity
- Morgan Patch
- Jonathan Riley
- Elijah Stork
- Augustin Weiss
- Joshua Zess
Union Grove
- Carson Edquist
- Carson Meredith
Waterford
- Reilly Aschenbrener
- Carson Barwick
- Devin Baumgartner
- Trenton Bowser
- Cody Hettwer
About Milwaukee School of Engineering
Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.
The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future.
Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.
