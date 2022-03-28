ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List – Winter Quarter 2022

MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the Winter Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List.

Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Burlington

  • Joshua Fay
  • Darren Fitch
  • Jillian Harkness
  • Jarred Kohout
  • Jack Schoepke

Caledonia

  • Alec Dam
  • Nicholas Moris

Mount Pleasant

  • John Cisler
  • Alexander Ottelien

Racine

  • Kristopher Banse
  • Nicholas Barootian
  • Drew Esson
  • Cody Friso
  • William Labeau
  • Kyle Moriarity
  • Morgan Patch
  • Jonathan Riley
  • Elijah Stork
  • Augustin Weiss
  • Joshua Zess

Union Grove

  • Carson Edquist
  • Carson Meredith

Waterford

  • Reilly Aschenbrener
  • Carson Barwick
  • Devin Baumgartner
  • Trenton Bowser
  • Cody Hettwer

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.

The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future.

Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors, and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

Racine County Eye

RAMAC To Honor Business Achievement

RACINE – Fischer USA and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will be among the honorees at the 2022 Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) Business Awards Dinner next month. The dinner – a recognition of excellence and achievement – is planned for Thursday, April 28 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Gateway’s District Ambassador 2022-23 is Nicole Oberlin

Gateway Technical College has named its newest District Ambassador for the 2022-23 school year. Nicole Oberlin, Elkhorn Campus Ambassador, now has the added honor and responsibility of acting as the student voice, on a district-wide level, among the communities of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties. Ambassadorship also includes participation at various speaking engagements throughout the year for Gateway-sponsored events.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.
RACINE, WI
